Tolins Tyres files draft papers with SEBI to raise ₹230 crore via IPO
According to the draft prospectus filed on February 16, the IPO will comprise a combination of fresh issuance of equity shares amounting to ₹200 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares valued at ₹30 crore by the company's promoters.
Kerala-based Tolins Tyres has filed preliminary papers to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise ₹230 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).
