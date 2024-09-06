Tolins Tyres has allocated 30.53 lakh shares to investors at ₹ 226 each, which is the upper limit of the price band. This brings the total transaction value to ₹ 69 crore, as detailed in a circular posted on BSE's website.

Tolins Tyres Ltd, on Friday, said that it has secured ₹69 crore from anchor investors before its initial public offering opens for public subscription. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The anchor investors who have been allocated shares include BofA Securities Europe SA, NAV Capital VCC, Chhatisgarh Investments, Ashika Global Securities, Moneywise Financial Services, Vikasa India EIF I Fund, Invicta Continuum Fund I, and Steptrade Revolution Fund.

The company has allocated 30.53 lakh shares to investors at ₹226 each, which is the upper limit of the price band. This brings the total transaction value to ₹69 crore, as detailed in a circular posted on BSE's website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's ₹230-crore IPO is set to open for public subscription from September 9 to 11. The price band for the initial public offering (IPO) is set between ₹215 and ₹226 per share.

Tolins Tyres IPO details The Kerala-based company's IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares amounting to ₹200 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares valued at ₹30 crore.

Promoters Kalamparambil Varkey Tolin and Jerin Tolin will sell shares worth ₹15 crore each through the OFS route. They currently hold an 83.31% stake in the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Of the ₹200 crore raised from the IPO, ₹75 crore will be allocated to meet the company's long-term working capital needs, and ₹62.55 crore will be used to repay debt.

Additionally, ₹24.36 crore will be invested in the company's subsidiary, Tolin Rubbers, to support debt repayment and working capital needs.

Bids can be placed for a minimum of 66 equity shares, with additional shares in multiples of 66. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tolins Tyres is a prominent player in the tyre and treads sector and exports its products to 40 countries, including the Middle East, East Africa, Jordan, Kenya, and Egypt.