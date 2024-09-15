Tolins Tyres IPO: What GMP reflects ahead of share listing date?

Ahead of the listing, the shares of Tolins Tyres are commanding a premium of 30 in the grey market, as per investorgain.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published15 Sep 2024, 03:44 PM IST
Tolins Tyres IPO price band: The Tolins Tyres Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>215 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>226 per equity share of the face value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.
Tolins Tyres IPO price band: The Tolins Tyres Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹215 to ₹226 per equity share of the face value of ₹5.(https://www.tolinstyres.com/)

After successful three-days bidding, the shares of Tolins Tyres are all set to make its debut on the Indian stock exchanges on September 16. The allotment of the IPO was finalised on Thursday, September 11.

Ahead of the listing, the shares of Tolins Tyres are commanding a premium of 30 in the grey market, as per investorgain. This means that the estimated listing price of the Tolins Tyres is likely to be 256, which is 13.27 per cent higher than the IPO price of 226.

Also Read | Tolins Tyres IPO allotment status out. GMP, how to check allotment status

According to investorgain, the lowest GMP of Tolins Tyres IPO is 0, while the highest GMP is 39. Based on grey market trends, the stock is anticipated to provide positive returns for investors.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

However, it's crucial to understand that grey market premiums serve merely as an indicator of how the company's shares are viewed in the unlisted market and can fluctuate quickly.

Tolins Tyres IPO subscription status

The Tolins Tyres IPO was oversubscribed 23.89 times on the final day of bidding, which was Wednesday. The IPO attracted a remarkable response across all investor categories, receiving 17,89,26,528 applications for the 74,88,372 shares available.

The subscription rates were particularly impressive across different segments: retail investors subscribed at a rate of 21.52 times, non-institutional investors at 27.41 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 25.42 times.

Tolins Tyres IPO details

The company aimed to raise approximately 230 crores through its initial public offering (IPO), which will be listed on both the BSE and NSE.

Read More
Also Read | Tolins Tyres IPO subscribed 23.89 times on final day; check details here

The price range for the Tolins Tyres IPO was been set between 215 and 226 per share. Prior to the public subscription, the company secured 69 crores from anchor investors, who were allocated 30.53 lakh shares at 226 per share, the upper limit of the price band.

Promoters Kalamparambil Varkey Tolin and Jerin Tolin will each offload shares worth 15 crore through the offer-for-sale (OFS) component of the Tolins Tyres IPO. The two promoters collectively hold an 83.31 per cent stake in the company prior to the public issue.

Saffron Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited will serve as the registrar for the offering.

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

153.40
03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
1.65 (1.09%)

Bank Of Baroda

239.30
03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
2.1 (0.89%)

Bandhan Bank

207.05
03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
10 (5.07%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

135.95
03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
1.2 (0.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Linde India

8,205.20
03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
623.3 (8.22%)

IDBI Bank

94.94
03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
7 (7.96%)

IIFL Finance

523.65
03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
38.4 (7.91%)

Home First Finance Company India

1,203.70
03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
76.3 (6.77%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,990.000.00
    Chennai
    73,100.000.00
    Delhi
    75,310.000.00
    Kolkata
    75,600.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue