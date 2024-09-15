Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Tolins Tyres IPO: What GMP reflects ahead of share listing date?

Tolins Tyres IPO: What GMP reflects ahead of share listing date?

Vaamanaa Sethi

Ahead of the listing, the shares of Tolins Tyres are commanding a premium of 30 in the grey market, as per investorgain.

Tolins Tyres IPO price band: The Tolins Tyres Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 215 to 226 per equity share of the face value of 5.

After successful three-days bidding, the shares of Tolins Tyres are all set to make its debut on the Indian stock exchanges on September 16. The allotment of the IPO was finalised on Thursday, September 11.

Ahead of the listing, the shares of Tolins Tyres are commanding a premium of 30 in the grey market, as per investorgain. This means that the estimated listing price of the Tolins Tyres is likely to be 256, which is 13.27 per cent higher than the IPO price of 226.

According to investorgain, the lowest GMP of Tolins Tyres IPO is 0, while the highest GMP is 39. Based on grey market trends, the stock is anticipated to provide positive returns for investors.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

However, it's crucial to understand that grey market premiums serve merely as an indicator of how the company's shares are viewed in the unlisted market and can fluctuate quickly.

Tolins Tyres IPO subscription status

The Tolins Tyres IPO was oversubscribed 23.89 times on the final day of bidding, which was Wednesday. The IPO attracted a remarkable response across all investor categories, receiving 17,89,26,528 applications for the 74,88,372 shares available.

The subscription rates were particularly impressive across different segments: retail investors subscribed at a rate of 21.52 times, non-institutional investors at 27.41 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 25.42 times.

Tolins Tyres IPO details

The company aimed to raise approximately 230 crores through its initial public offering (IPO), which will be listed on both the BSE and NSE.

The price range for the Tolins Tyres IPO was been set between 215 and 226 per share. Prior to the public subscription, the company secured 69 crores from anchor investors, who were allocated 30.53 lakh shares at 226 per share, the upper limit of the price band.

Promoters Kalamparambil Varkey Tolin and Jerin Tolin will each offload shares worth 15 crore through the offer-for-sale (OFS) component of the Tolins Tyres IPO. The two promoters collectively hold an 83.31 per cent stake in the company prior to the public issue.

Saffron Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Cameo Corporate Services Limited will serve as the registrar for the offering.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.