Tonbo Imaging sets ₹852 crore IPO price band, targets ₹4,010 crore valuation

Tonbo Imaging India, a defence electronics maker, has set a price band of ₹665-700 per share for its ₹852 crore (around $88 million) initial public offering (IPO), showed its red herring prospectus (RHP) filed on Monday.
At the upper end, the company would be valued at around ₹4,010 crore (around $420 million).
The issue is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.2 million equity shares by promoters and existing investors, with no fresh issue component. This means that there will be no fresh capital infusion into the company.