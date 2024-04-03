Top Stock Recommendations: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama recommends buying HDFC Bank, UPL, and Indian Oil Corporation today
Top Stock Recommendations: Sagar Doshi of Nuvama Professional Clients Group recommends buying these three stocks today - HDFC Bank Ltd, UPL Ltd, and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC).
Stock Market News: Domestic equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, began Wednesday's session lower, mirroring weak global cues and dragged by banking and information technology (IT) stocks following fresh data from the US that that sparked worries about the Federal Reserve postponing interest rate cuts.
