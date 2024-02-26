 TPEML IPO: Tata Electric Vehicle Unit eyes $1-2 billion IPO in FY25-26, says report | Mint
TPEML IPO: Tata Electric Vehicle Unit eyes $1-2 billion IPO in FY25-26, says report

 Livemint , Written By Shivangini

Tata Passenger Electric Vehicle IPO: Tata Motors' electric vehicle subsidiary, TPEML, is gearing up for a potential $1-2 billion IPO in the next 18 months. This move signifies the Tata Group's strategic intent to monetise its investments in the fast-growing Indian EV market.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML) IPO is expected to be out in 12-18 months.Premium
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML) IPO is expected to be out in 12-18 months.

TPEML IPO: Riding the wave of India’s burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) market, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), a subsidiary of Tata Motors and the brain behind popular models like Nexon EV and Tiago EV, is revving up for a potential initial public offering (IPO) in the next 12-18 months. This public debut, aiming to raise $1-2 billion, signifies the Tata Group’s strategic push towards monetising its investments in the fast-growing EV space, according to a report by The Hindu BusinessLine.

“Listing of TPEML is to ensure that the Tata Group is able to monetise its investments in the electric vehicles business rather than to garner funds from the market," said a banker aware of the matter, as quoted by The Hindu BusinessLine

While a definitive timeline for the IPO hasn’t been set in stone, the group is reportedly eyeing FY25 or FY26 as a potential window, contingent on favourable market conditions for electric vehicles and positive overall stock market sentiment. Notably, Tata Motors has already committed to investing $1 billion in TPEML through internal resources, and this plan is progressing as per schedule.

The news comes on the heels of TPEML successfully securing $1 billion in funding from TPG in January 2023 as part of its ambitious $2 billion investment plan for the EV segment by 2026, as per various media reports. While the IPO could further bolster its fundraising capabilities, sources close to the development suggest that the primary driver lies in the Tata Group’s broader strategy of unlocking value from its EV investments.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.
Published: 26 Feb 2024, 10:43 AM IST
