TPEML IPO: Tata Electric Vehicle Unit eyes $1-2 billion IPO in FY25-26, says report
Tata Passenger Electric Vehicle IPO: Tata Motors' electric vehicle subsidiary, TPEML, is gearing up for a potential $1-2 billion IPO in the next 18 months. This move signifies the Tata Group's strategic intent to monetise its investments in the fast-growing Indian EV market.
TPEML IPO: Riding the wave of India’s burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) market, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), a subsidiary of Tata Motors and the brain behind popular models like Nexon EV and Tiago EV, is revving up for a potential initial public offering (IPO) in the next 12-18 months. This public debut, aiming to raise $1-2 billion, signifies the Tata Group’s strategic push towards monetising its investments in the fast-growing EV space, according to a report by The Hindu BusinessLine.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started