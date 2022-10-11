Tracxn Technologies IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2 of the issue

Tracxn Technologies IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2 of the issue1 min read . 08:22 AM IST
- Tracxn Technologies IPO was subscribed 23% on the first day of the offer on Monday
The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Tracxn Technologies received 23% subscription on the first day of offer on Monday. The price band has been fixed at ₹75-80 per share for its ₹309-crore public issue that will close on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
Tracxn Technologies' IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 38,672,208 equity shares by promoters and investors. The OFS will see sale of up to 76.62 lakh shares each by promoters Neha Singh and Abhishek Goyal, up to 12.63 lakh shares each by Flipkart founders Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal.
As per market observes, Tracx Tech shares are commanding a premium (GMP) of ₹7 in the grey market today. The finalisation of the basis of share allotment could happen on Monday, October 17, 2022 and the shares of the company are expected to list on leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE this month on Thursday, October 20, 2022.
Before the IPO, Tracxn had raised ₹139 crore from 15 anchor investors including India Acorn Fund, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Whiteoak Capital, Kotak Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential MF, Nippon India MF, and Reliance General Insurance Co. The anchor investors had subscribed for 17.4 million shares at ₹80 apiece.
Founded in 2013, Bengaluru-headquartered company Tracxn Technologies operates on a software as a service (SaaS) model and provides market intelligence data for private companies. As of June this year, the company had 3,271 users across 1,139 customer accounts in over 58 countries.
It is a comprehensive B2B information platform that identifies, tracks and analyses private market companies and startups on deal sourcing, deal diligence and has the largest global coverage in emerging technology sectors such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, robotics, and blockchain.
"On the financials front, the company’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 30.4%. Although the revenues have increased, EBITDA and PAT have been in negative for the past 2 years. So, an investor needs to keep a watch on the financials for FY23," said Religare Broking research.
IIFL Securities is the sole book-running lead manager to the public issue and Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar of the initial share sale.
