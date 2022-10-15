Tracxn Technologies IPO: After closure of subscription, bidders and market observers are eagerly waiting for Tracxn Technologies IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 17th October 2022 i.e. on Monday next week. As per the Tracxn Technologies IPO subscription status, the public issue has been subscribed 2.01 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 4.87 times. Meanwhile, grey market is also giving signals in regard to Tracxn Technologies IPO. According to market observers, shares of Tracxn Technologies are available at a premium of ₹4.

Tracxn Technologies IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, Tracxn Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹4, which is ₹8 higher from its yesterday's GMP of minus ₹4. This means grey market is expecting Tracxn Technologies IPO listing around ₹84 ( ₹80 + ₹4), which is around 5 per cent higher from its price band of ₹75 to ₹80 per equity share. So, grey market is expecting tepid to par listing premium from the public issue.

How to check allotment status online

After allocation of shares, bidders can check Tracxn Technologies IPO allotment status online by logging in at the official BSE website —bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue and its official website is linkintime.co.in. However, for convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Tracxn Technologies IPO allotment status check on BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Tracxn Technologies IPO;

3] Enter Tracxn Technologies IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Tracxn Technologies IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check status on Link Intime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Tracxn Technologies IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Tracxn Technologies IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.