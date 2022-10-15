Tracxn Technologies IPO: Latest GMP, how to check share allotment status online

Tracxn Technologies IPO: After closure of subscription, bidders and market observers are eagerly waiting for Tracxn Technologies IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 17th October 2022 i.e. on Monday next week. As per the Tracxn Technologies IPO subscription status, the public issue has been subscribed 2.01 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 4.87 times. Meanwhile, grey market is also giving signals in regard to Tracxn Technologies IPO. According to market observers, shares of Tracxn Technologies are available at a premium of ₹4.

