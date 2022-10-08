Tracxn Technologies IPO opens next week. Price, review, other details3 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2022, 07:48 AM IST
- Tracxn Technologies IPO subscription will open on 10th October 2022 and it will remain open till 12th October 2022
Tracxn Technologies IPO: Flipkart founders-backed public issue worth ₹309.38 crore is going to hit primary markets on 110th October 2022. The three days bidding for the public offer will close on 12th October 2022. The public offer is proposed for bidding on BSE and NSE and the book build issue is 100 per cent offer for sale (OFS) in nature. The market intelligence data provider company has fixed Tracxn Technologies IPO price band at ₹75 to ₹80 per equity share.