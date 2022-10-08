Tracxn Technologies IPO: Flipkart founders-backed public issue worth ₹309.38 crore is going to hit primary markets on 110th October 2022. The three days bidding for the public offer will close on 12th October 2022. The public offer is proposed for bidding on BSE and NSE and the book build issue is 100 per cent offer for sale (OFS) in nature. The market intelligence data provider company has fixed Tracxn Technologies IPO price band at ₹75 to ₹80 per equity share.

Here we list out important Tracxn Technologies IPO details that you should know before its subscription opening date:

1] Tracxn Technologies IPO price: The company has fixed price band of the public offer at ₹75 to ₹80 per equity share.

2] Tracxn Technologies IPO date: Three days subscription for the public offer will open on 10th October 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 12th October 2022.

3] Tracxn Technologies IPO GMP: Shares of Tracxn Technologies Ltd are yet to trade in the grey market. Hence, Tracxn Technologies IPO GMP is not available till date.

4] Tracxn Technologies IPO size: The company aims to generate ₹309.38 crore from its public offer.

5] Tracxn Technologies public issue: The IPO is a book build issue and it is completely OFS in nature.

6] Tracxn Technologies IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the public offer comprises 185 shares of the company.

7] Tracxn Technologies allotment date: The tentative date for share allotment is 17th October 2022.

8] Tracxn Technologies IPO listing: The IPO is proposed for listing on both BSE and NSE and it is likely to list on 20th October 2022.

9] Tracxn Technologies IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.

10] Tracxn Technologies IPO review: Speaking on fundamentals of the company, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Tracxn has emerged as a major player in the private market data service provider, providing enterprise grade data curation. The company’s operations being based in India provide an advantage in cost effectiveness as compared to its global competitors. The offer is a complete OFS and hence the proceeds won’t be available to the company. The company was loss-making till FY 22 and has posted positive results for 3MFY23."

On financials of the company, Religare Broking research report says, "On the financials front, the company’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 30.4%. Although the revenues have increased, EBITDA and PAT have been in negative for the past 2 years. So, an investor needs to keep a watch on the financials for FY23." The Religare Broking report went on to add, "The Company has a diverse base of 1,139 Customer Accounts present in over 58 countries, as of June 30, 2022. These customer accounts are for Customers that include ‘Fortune 500’ companies and/or their affiliates. Further, their global customer base helps them limit their dependency on a specific customer, industry or geography thereby reducing financial and concentration risk."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.