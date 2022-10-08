Tracxn Technologies IPO opens next week. Price, review, other details

On financials of the company, Religare Broking research report says, "On the financials front, the company’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 30.4%. Although the revenues have increased, EBITDA and PAT have been in negative for the past 2 years. So, an investor needs to keep a watch on the financials for FY23." The Religare Broking report went on to add, "The Company has a diverse base of 1,139 Customer Accounts present in over 58 countries, as of June 30, 2022. These customer accounts are for Customers that include ‘Fortune 500’ companies and/or their affiliates. Further, their global customer base helps them limit their dependency on a specific customer, industry or geography thereby reducing financial and concentration risk."