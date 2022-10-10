Tracxn Technologies IPO opens today. GMP, price, other details in 10 points3 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 06:41 AM IST
- Tracxn Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹6, say market observers
Tracxn Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Flipkart founders-backed Tracxn Technologies Limited is going to hit primary markets today. The three days subscription of Tracxn Technologies IPO has opened today and it will remain open for bidding till 12th October 2022. The market intelligence data provider company has fixed Tracxn Technologies IPO price at ₹75 to ₹80 per equity share. Meanwhile, shares of Tracxn Technologies are available at a premium of ₹6 in grey market today.