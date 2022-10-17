Tracxn Technologies IPO share allotment today. A guide on how to check application status online2 min read . 10:59 AM IST
- Tracxn Technologies IPO of up to 3,86,72,208 equity shares was in a price range of ₹75-80 a share
The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Tracxn Technologies was subscribed two times at the close of the offer on Wednesday. The ₹309-crore IPO received bids for 4.27 crore shares against 2.12 crore shares on offer, according to NSE data.
The finalization of basis of share allotment of Tracxn Technologies IPO is expected to take place today i.e., Monday, October 17, 2022 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The registrar for this IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, therefore the allotment application can be checked on the registrar's website here or on the BSE website here.
As per market observers, Tracxn Technologies shares have fallen from premium (GMP) and now available at a discount of ₹(-) 3 in the grey market today. The shares of the company are expected to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE this week on Thursday, October 20, 2022.
The issue of up to 3,86,72,208 equity shares was in a price range of ₹75-80 a share. The initial share sale was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares by promoters and investors. The OFS saw sale of up to 76.62 lakh shares each by promoters Neha Singh and Abhishek Goyal, up to 12.63 lakh shares each by Flipkart founders Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal.
The category for retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 4.87 times and the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 1.66 times subscription and the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 80%, as per the exchanges data.
Before the IPO, Tracxn had raised ₹139 crore from 15 anchor investors including India Acorn Fund, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Whiteoak Capital, Kotak Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential MF, Nippon India MF, and Reliance General Insurance Co.
Tracxn Technologies provides market intelligence data for private companies. It is a comprehensive B2B information platform that identifies, tracks and analyses private market companies and startups on deal sourcing, deal diligence and has the largest global coverage in emerging technology sectors such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, robotics, and blockchain.
