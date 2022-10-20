Tracxn Technologies IPO share listing date today. Experts predict 'muted' debut2 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 05:56 AM IST
- Tracxn Technologies share price may open at around ₹75 to ₹80, signals grey market
Tracxn Technologies IPO listing: Shares of Tracxn Technologies Limited are going to hit secondary markets today as Tracxn Technologies IPO listing date is 20th October 2022. As per the information available on the BSE website, effective from Thursday, October 20, 2022, the equity shares of Tracxn Technologies Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Indian stock market exchanges in the list of 'B' group of securities in Special Pre-open Session (SPOS).