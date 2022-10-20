Tracxn Technologies IPO share listing date today. Experts predict 'muted' debut

Speaking on Tracxn Technologies IPO listing price prediction, Aayush Agrawal, Senior Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, "Tracxn Technologies Ltd. is expected to have a muted to negative listing owing to high valuations, less than stellar subscription numbers and the nature of the issue being OFS; the current GMP is -3 around 3.75% below its issue price. Due to the rising interest rates globally & recessionary conditions in major markets like North America & Europe the Private Equity Markets, Venture Capital markets, Investment Banks, and Family offices are witnessing a significant cutback in terms of activities and traction; additionally, M&A activities have been subdued." He went on to add that the company will find it difficult to substantially grow its client base and top line in the coming years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}