Tracxn Technologies IPO: What experts say as GMP signals ‘par listing’ of shares2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 07:22 AM IST
- Tracxn Technologies IPO listing date has been fixed on 20th October 2022
Tracxn Technologies IPO: Shares of Tracxn Technologies are going to hit secondary market on 20th October 2022 as Tracxn Technologies IPO listing date has been fixed on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Meanwhile, ahead of share listing, grey market is signals are not convincing for Dalal Street observers. Market observers said that shares of Tracxn Technologies are available at zero premium, which means Tracxn Technologies IPO may have a par listing, signals grey market. Even stock market experts believe that the public issue had a lackluster response from investors and it may have a muted listing on Thursday.