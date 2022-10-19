Tracxn Technologies IPO: What experts say as GMP signals ‘par listing’ of shares

Tracxn Technologies IPO GMP today

According to market observers, Tracxn Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is zero that means Tracxn Technologies IPO GMP has fallen from ₹3 to zero in last one day. They went on to add that the public issue had a weak response from investors that hit the grey market sentiments. They said that Tracxn Technologies IPO GMP has come down from ₹6 to zero in last one week, which doesn't signal any positive news for the public issue.