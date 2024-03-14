Transrail Lighting files DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹450 crore via IPO; check details
Transrail Lighting IPO: The proposed share sale is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹450 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of over one crore equity shares
Transrail Lighting Ltd has filed its preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise almost ₹450 crore in funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
