Transrail Lighting IPO: After the end of bidding on Monday, applicants for the initial public offering (IPO) of Transrail Lighting Limited are waiting for the announcement of Transrail Lighting's IPO allotment status. In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, the most likely Transrail Lighting IPO listing date is 27 December 2024, i.e. on Friday this week. So, applicants and stock market observers believe Transrail Lighting's IPO allotment date is 24 December 2024. In case of delay, Transrail Lighting IPO allotment status is expected to become public on 26 December 2024, as 25 December 2024 is a stock market holiday. Meanwhile, ahead of the Transrail Lighting IPO allotment, shares of the company continue to trade at a substantial premium in the grey market. According to stock market observers, Transrail Lighting shares are trading at a premium of ₹181 in today's grey market.

Transrail Lighting IPO GMP today As mentioned, today's Transrail Lighting IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) is ₹181. This means that the grey market is expecting the Transrail Lighting IPO listing price to be around ₹424 ( ₹432 + ₹181), which is over 40 per cent higher than the upper price band of the Transrail Lighting IPO ( ₹432 per equity share).

Transrail Lighting IPO allotment links Once Transrail Lighting IPO allotment status becomes public, applicants can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or the official registrar, Link Intime India Private Limited. The official website of BSE is bseindia.com, whereas the official website of Link Intime is linkintime.co.in. For more convenience, applicants can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or the direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.

Transrail Lighting IPO allotment status check BSE 1] Log In at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in the issue type option;

3] Select 'Transrail Lighting Limited' in the 'Issue Name' option;

4] Put the application number or PAN number; here we are taking the application number;

5] Select 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click on the 'Search' button.

Your Transrail Lighting IPO allotment status will appear on your computer monitor or cell phone screen.

Transrail Lighting IPO allotment status check Link Intime 1] Log in at the direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html;

2] Select 'Transrail Lighting Limited' in company name;

3] Select either of these four: PAN, application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account Number or IFSC. Here, we are taking the Application Number and

4] Click on the 'Submit' button.