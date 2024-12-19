Transrail Lighting IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Transrail Lighting Limited has hit the Indian primary market today. Bidding for the Transrail Lighting IPO will remain open from 19 December 2024 to 23 December 2024. The engineering and construction company has fixed the Transrail Lighting IPO price band at ₹410 to ₹432 per equity share. The power transmission and distribution company aims to raise ₹838.91 crore, a mix of fresh shares and OFS (Offer for Sale). The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

Meanwhile, shares of Transrail Lighting Limited are available at a firm price in the grey market today. According to stock market observers, Transrail Lighting shares are available at a premium of ₹135 in the grey market today.

Transrail Lighting IPO subscription status By 10:51 AM on day 1 of bidding, the book build issue had been subscribed 0.34 times, the retail portion was booked 0.58 times while the NII segment got subscribed 0.22 times.

According to stock market observers, Transrail Lighting shares are available at a premium of ₹135 in the grey market today.

Bidding for the Transrail Lighting IPO will remain open from 19 December 2024 to 23 December 2024.

The engineering and construction company has fixed the Transrail Lighting IPO price band at ₹410 to ₹432 per equity share.

The power transmission and distribution company aims to raise ₹838.91 crore from this book-build issue, of which ₹400 crore is aimed at the issuance of fresh shares.

5] Transrail Lighting IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one log will comprise 34 company shares.

6] Transrail Lighting IPO allotment date: The most likely date for finalization of share allocation is 24 December 2024.

7] Transrail Lighting IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Transrail Lighting IPO lead managers: INGA Ventures, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank, and IDBI Capital Market Services have been appointed lead managers of the public issue.

9] Transrail Lighting IPO listing date: the bool build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The most likely date for share listing is 27 December 2024, as a stock market holiday will fall on 25th December 2024 for the Christmas celebration.

Transrail Lighting IPO: Good or bad bet for investors? 10] Transrail Lighting IPO review: Giving a 'subscribe' tag to the book build issue, Sagar Shetty, Research Analyst at StoxBox, said, "The company reported strong financial growth between FY22 and FY24, with a CAGR of 32.5% in revenue, 51.8% in EBITDA, and 89.8% in PAT. The company is valued at a P/E ratio of 22.1x on the upper price band based on FY24 earnings, which is lower than the average P/E of the industry. Given its strong position in the market, the company is poised to capitalize on emerging market opportunities. Therefore, we recommend a "SUBSCRIBE" rating for the issue from a medium to long-term perspective."

Assigning a 'subscribe' tag to the book build issue, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, said, “The public issue is expected to receive a strong response from the primary market investors as the offer price is attractive. The fair value of the offer comes to around ₹550, which makes this IPO an attractive money-making option. So, at least one must apply for this public issue for the 20-25 per cent listing gains.”