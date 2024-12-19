Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 19 2024 09:34:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.60 -2.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 746.10 -1.27%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 305.65 -2.24%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 469.75 -0.19%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.35 -1.35%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Transrail Lighting IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Check GMP trends, anchor details, subscription status, review, more
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Transrail Lighting IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Check GMP trends, anchor details, subscription status, review, more

1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Dhanya Nagasundaram

Transrail Lighting IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Transrail Lighting IPO price band is set at 410 to 432 per share. Subscription opens on December 19 and closes on December 23. The issue aims to raise 839 crore, with shares listed on BSE and NSE on December 27.

Transrail Lighting IPO Day 1 Live Updates: The public offering for engineering and construction company Transrail Lighting is set to begin today (Thursday, December 19), with a price band of ₹410-432 per share. (https://transrail.in/)Premium
Transrail Lighting IPO Day 1 Live Updates: The public offering for engineering and construction company Transrail Lighting is set to begin today (Thursday, December 19), with a price band of 410-432 per share. (https://transrail.in/)
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue