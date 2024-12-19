Hello User
Transrail Lighting IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Check GMP trends, anchor details, subscription status, review, more

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST
Dhanya Nagasundaram

Transrail Lighting IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Transrail Lighting IPO price band is set at 410 to 432 per share. Subscription opens on December 19 and closes on December 23. The issue aims to raise 839 crore, with shares listed on BSE and NSE on December 27.

Transrail Lighting IPO Day 1 Live Updates: The public offering for engineering and construction company Transrail Lighting is set to begin today (Thursday, December 19), with a price band of 410-432 per share.
