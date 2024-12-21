Hello User
Transrail Lighting IPO: Latest GMP, review, subscription status, other details; Issue ends on Monday— Apply or not?

Transrail Lighting IPO: Latest GMP, review, subscription status, other details; Issue ends on Monday— Apply or not?

Nikita Prasad

  • Transrail Lighting IPO: The public offering for engineering and construction company Transrail Lighting began on Thursday, December 19, with a price band of 410-432 per share.

Transrail Lighting IPO: 10 key points to know before you subscribe to the 839 crore issue.

Transrail Lighting's IPO was completely subscribed just a few hours after it began accepting bids on Thursday, concluding day 2 on Friday with a subscription of 5,31 times.

The share allocated for retail individual investors (RIIs) received a subscription rate of 6.90 times, while the non-institutional investors' category was subscribed 7.23 times. The allocation for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) saw a subscription level of 1.38 times.

The public offering for engineering and construction company Transrail Lighting began on Thursday, December 19, with a price band of 410-432 per share. This IPO, which will close on December 23, generated 245.97 crore through its anchor book on December 18.

At the highest point of the price range, the IPO has been valued at 839 crore, resulting in a market capitalization of approximately 5,600 crore.

Transrail Lighting stands out as a prominent EPC company in India, primarily concentrating on power transmission and distribution. They also operate integrated manufacturing facilities for lattice structures, conductors, and monopoles.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
