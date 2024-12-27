Transrail Lighting Limited IPO: After announcing the allotment status and credit of shares into the demat account of lucky allottees, the Transrail Lighting Limited IPO listing date has been announced. The company has informed Indian stock market bourses that Transrail Lighting Limited shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE on Friday, 27 December 2024. Transrail Lighting shares will be listed on the Indian exchanges in a Special Pre-open Session during the Friday session at 10:00 AM. The pre-open session will be 15 minutes, beginning at 9:45 AM. Meanwhile, Transrail Lighting Limited's IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) also signals the debut of company shares at more than 40 per cent premium. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to stock market experts, Transrail Lighting Limited's IPO listing will be substantial, and an allottee may expect at least a 40 per cent listing gain on the share listing date. They said that Transrail Lighting Limited has a strong order book that has helped the company to ensure stable revenue growth. Transrail Lighting Limited's IPO was offered at attractive valuations, and the issue received a strong response from the primary investors, who are expected to repeat post-listing. On Transrail Lighting Limited's IPO listing price range, experts said that Transrail Lighting's share price may list on the Indian bourses in the ₹595 to ₹610 apiece range.

Transrail Lighting Limited IPO listing price prediction Speaking on Transrail Lighting Limited IPO listing, Sagar Shetty, Research Analyst, StoxBox, said, "Transrail Lighting Ltd. (TLL) closed for subscription on 23rd December after garnering an overall subscription rate of 80.80 times over its issue size. The robust subscription rate indicates an attractive GMP of 39% over its upper price band. Given its strong order book, the company ensures stable revenue growth, further supported by a mix of international and domestic clients. Furthermore, plans to diversify into allied infrastructure sectors and the solar EPC industry will broaden its market reach and reinforce its position in the infrastructure sector. Given its strong position in the market, the company is poised to capitalize on emerging market opportunities. Thus, we recommend that participants allot the shares to remain invested from a medium- to long-term perspective." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Expecting a strong debut of Transrail Lighting shares, Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investment, said, “The Transrail IPO generates significant investor interest, with a strong subscription of 81.98 times and a robust grey market premium (GMP) of ₹175 (40.5%). As an engineering and construction company specializing in the transmission and distribution sector, Transrail boasts years of experience and a strong global presence. The company has demonstrated consistent growth in revenue and profitability, and the IPO is attractively priced based on its P/E ratio. Given the strong fundamentals, robust subscription, and attractive GMP, Transrail is poised for a strong market debut."

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Transrail Lighting Limited IPO GMP today According to stock market observers, Transrail Lighting Limited IPO GMP today is ₹176, which means the grey market expects the IPO listing price to be around ₹608 ( ₹432 + ₹176). So, the grey market signals that Transrail Lighting Limited IPO allottees may expect a 41 per cent listing gain from the public issue.