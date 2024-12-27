Transrail Lighting Share Price Live Updates: Stock dips 7% below listing price

Transrail Lighting Share Price Live Updates: Transrail Lighting will be included and authorized for trading on the Exchange under the 'B' Group of Securities, according to the circular notice from BSE. Additionally, trading members should be aware that the aforementioned stock will participate in the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) scheduled for Friday, December 27, 2024.
Transrail Lighting's initial public offering (IPO) was oversubscribed by 80.80 times on the final day of the sale on Monday. The company secured ₹246 crore from anchor investors. This ₹839-crore IPO had a share price range set between ₹410 and ₹432. The offering consists of a fresh issuance of shares amounting to ₹400 crore, in addition to an Offer-for-Sale of 1.01 crore equity shares by the promoter, Ajanma Holdings Pvt Ltd.
The funds raised from the fresh issue will be allocated to cover increasing working capital needs, to finance capital expenditures, and for general corporate activities. Transrail Lighting is recognized as one of the top Indian engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms, primarily concentrating on the power transmission and distribution sector and has integrated manufacturing capabilities for lattice structures, conductors, and monopoles.
Transrail Lighting is an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company primarily focused on the power transmission and distribution sector, along with integrated manufacturing facilities for lattice structures, conductors, and monopoles. With a track record spanning four decades, the company provides comprehensive turnkey solutions in the power transmission and distribution sector globally.
It has completed over 200 projects in this vertical, showcasing its extensive project execution capabilities in terms of manpower, material supply (including self-manufactured products), and world-class machinery, both in India and internationally, particularly across Asia and Africa.
The company's strong position in the power transmission and distribution sector is backed by our footprint in 58 countries, including Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Niger, Nigeria, Mali, Cameroon, Finland, Poland, Nicaragua, and more, with a mix of turnkey EPCs and supply projects.
As of June 30, 2024, it had undertaken the EPC of 34,654 circuit kilometers (CKM) of transmission lines and 30,000 CKM of distribution lines, both domestically and internationally.
Transrail Lighting share price witnessed some profit booking after solid stock market debut. The stock traded at ₹581.45 as against the listing price of ₹590 on the NSE.
Transrail Lighting Limited had a strong debut on the Indian stock market, with its share price opening at ₹585.15 on the BSE and ₹590 on the NSE. The stock delivered a listing gain of approximately 36% to the allottees.
Transrail Lighting shares traded at a premium of 36.57% on the NSE in the pre-open session while on the BSE, they were at a premium of 35.45%.
Transrail Lighting IPO was subscribed 81.98 times at the end of the 3-day bidding process. The public issue was subscribed 22.62 times in the retail category, 197.41 times in QIB, and 78.31 times in the NII category.
The Transrail IPO generates significant investor interest, with a strong subscription of 81.98 times and a robust grey market premium (GMP) of ₹175 (40.5%). As an engineering and construction company specializing in the transmission and distribution sector, Transrail boasts years of experience and a strong global presence. The company has demonstrated consistent growth in revenue and profitability, and the IPO is attractively priced based on its P/E ratio. Given the strong fundamentals, robust subscription, and attractive GMP, Transrail is poised for a strong market debut.
Transrail Lighting IPO GMP today is ₹167, which means the grey market expects the IPO listing price to be around ₹597, a premium of 38% over the issue price of ₹432.
Transrail Lighting closed for subscription on 23rd December after garnering an overall subscription rate of 80.80 times over its issue size. The robust subscription rate indicates an attractive GMP of 39% over its upper price band. Given its strong order book, the company ensures stable revenue growth, further supported by a mix of international and domestic clients. Furthermore, plans to diversify into allied infrastructure sectors and the solar EPC industry will broaden its market reach and reinforce its position in the infrastructure sector. Given its strong position in the market, the company is poised to capitalize on emerging market opportunities. Thus, we recommend that participants allot the shares to remain invested from a medium- to long-term perspective.
