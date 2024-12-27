Transrail Lighting shares list at 36% premium in Indian stock market

Stock market today: After receiving a strong response from the Indian primary market investors, shares of Transrail Lighting Limited made a strong listing in the Indian stock market. Transrail Lighting share price opened on the BSE at ₹585.15 apiece while it opened on the NSE at ₹590 per share mark. While making such a strong debut on Dalal Street, the newly-listed stock delivered around 36 per cent listing gain to the lucky allottees, who received Transrail Lighting shares through the allotment process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Transrail Lighting IPO details The Transrail Lighting IPO was launched on 19 December 2024 at a price band of ₹410 to ₹432 per equity share. It hit the Indian primary market on 19 December 2024 and remained open until 23 December 2024. In three days of bidding, the public issue was subscribed to 80 times its offer. The book-build issue received a strong response from all categories after raising ₹245.97 crore from anchor investors.

The public issue worth ₹838.91 crore was a mix of fresh shares and offers for sale (OFS). Out of ₹838.91 crore, ₹400 crore was expected from fresh shares, while the rest, ₹438.91 crore, is reserved for the OFS route. The market capitalization of Transrail Lighting IPO was ₹5799.86 crore. In FY24, the company reported over 30 per cent YoY rise in revenue while PAT (Profit After Tax) went up by over 115 per cent.

Link Intime India Private Limited was appointed official registrar of this book build issue. INGA Ventures, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank, and IDBI Capial Market were appointed lead managers of the initial offer.