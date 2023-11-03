Transteel Seating Technologies IPO allotment finalised; check allotment status here
If you have applied for the Transteel Seating Technologies IPO, you can check your Transteel IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Transteel Seating Technologies IPO Allotment Status: Transteel Seating Technologies IPO share allotment has been finalised today, November 3. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Transteel Seating IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
