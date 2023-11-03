Transteel Seating Technologies IPO Allotment Status: Transteel Seating Technologies IPO share allotment has been finalised today, November 3. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Transteel Seating IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment.

If you have applied for the Transteel Seating Technologies IPO, you can check your Transteel IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Here’s how to check the Transteel Seating Technologies IPO allotment status:

Step 1 Visit the website of Bigshare on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2 Select “Transteel Seating Technologies IPO" in the company name section.

Step 3 Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4 Enter the details as per the option selected.

Step 5 Click at ‘Search’

Your Transteel Seating IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Transteel Seating Technologies IPO Details Transteel Seating IPO opened for public subscription on October 30 and closed on November 1.

The ₹49.98-crore worth Transteel Seating Technologies IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 67.84 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹47.49 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 3.56 lakh shares aggregating to ₹2.49 crore.

The IPO price band has been set at ₹67 to ₹70 per share and the IPO lot size is 2,000 shares.

The equity shares of Transteel Seating Technologies will be listed on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on November 9.

Transteel Seating Technologies IPO Subscription Status Transteel Seating IPO has been subscribed 49.21times during its bidding process. The public issue has received bids for 22.46 crore crore equity shares as compared to 45.66 lakh equity shares on the offer.

The IPO has been subscribed 39.82 times in the retail category, 12.15 times in the Qualified Institutional Investors' (QIB) category and 122.88 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category.

Transteel Seating Technologies IPO GMP Today Transteel IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹12 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that Transteel Seating Technologies shares are trading higher by ₹12 apiece than their issue price in the grey market.

Considering the grey market premium today and the IPO price of ₹70 per share, the estimated Transteel Seating Technologies share listing price is ₹82 apiece, which is at 17.14% premium, market observers said.

