Transteel Seating Technologies shares list with 27% premium at ₹88.90 apiece on NSE SME
Transteel Seating Technologies IPO opened for public subscription on October 30 and closed on November 1. The IPO share allotment was finalised on November 3.
Transteel Seating Technologies IPO Listing: The shares of Transteel Seating Technologies made a decent debut on the stock market today, November 6. Transteel Seating Technologies shares were listed at ₹88.90 apiece on the NSE SME, a premium of 27% from its issue price of ₹70 per share.
