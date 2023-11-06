Transteel Seating Technologies IPO Listing: The shares of Transteel Seating Technologies made a decent debut on the stock market today, November 6. Transteel Seating Technologies shares were listed at ₹88.90 apiece on the NSE SME, a premium of 27% from its issue price of ₹70 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Transteel Seating Technologies IPO opened for public subscription on October 30 and closed on November 1. The IPO share allotment was finalised on November 3.

Transteel Seating IPO received strong demand from investors during its bidding process. The IPO was subscribed 49.21 times in total. The public issue received bids for 22.46 crore equity shares as compared to 45.66 lakh equity shares on the offer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The SME IPO was subscribed 39.82 times in the retail category, 12.15 times in the Qualified Institutional Investors' (QIB) category and 122.88 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company raised ₹49.98 crore from the IPO which was a combination of fresh issue of 67.84 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹47.49 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 3.56 lakh shares aggregating to ₹2.49 crore.

Transteel Seating IPO price band was set at ₹67 to ₹70 per share and the IPO lot size was 2,000 shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Transteel Seating Technologies had raised ₹13.02 crore from anchor investors ahead of the IPO.

Transteel Seating Technologies is a furniture company in the corporate and B2B sectors. The company has its manufacturing unit located in Karnataka.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.