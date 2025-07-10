Travel Food Services IPO allotment date in focus. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check allotment status online

Travel Food Services IPO allotment date: The Travel Food Services IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, July 10). The investors who applied for the issue can check Travel Food Services IPO allotment status in Travel Food Services IPO registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (Link Intime India). The Travel Food Services IPO opened for subscription on Monday, July 7, and closed on Wednesday, July 9. Travel Food Services IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 2.88 times, as BSE data.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed 7.70 times, while the non-institutional investors category saw a subscription rate of 1.58 times. The quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) achieved a subscription level of 69%.

Investors can confirm their share allocation by checking the allocation basis. This also reveals the quantity of shares assigned in the IPO allotment status. If shares are not distributed, the company will initiate the application procedure. The shares need to be deposited into the demat accounts of the designated recipients.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Friday, July 11 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts tomorrow. Travel Food Services IPO listing is scheduled on Monday, July 14.

If you have applied for the Travel Food Services IPO, you can do a Travel Food Services IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Travel Food Services IPO allotment status of your application below:

How to check Travel Food Services IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Visit https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html to access the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2 Choose the IPO from the dropdown list; the name will be available once the allocation process is completed.

Step 3 Select the Application No., Demat Account, or PAN link to check the current status.

Step 4 Determine if the application type is ASBA or non-ASBA.

Step 5 Please enter the details for the mode chosen in Step 2.

How to check Travel Food Services IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit BSE's official website to check the allotment status for the Travel Food Services IPO - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 From the given options under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 Pick the IPO from the list shown under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Input your PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click on 'I am not a Robot' to verify your identity, then hit the 'Submit' button.

How to check Travel Food Services IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- Travel Food Services IPO allotment status check online NSE https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Travel Food Services IPO GMP today Travel Food Services IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹1,100 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

According to the grey market trends observed over the last 14 sessions, today the IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) is declining and is anticipated to decrease further. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP is ₹92, as per the insights from investorgain.com experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.