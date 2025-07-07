Travel Food Services IPO day 1 Live: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

Travel Food Services IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Travel Food Services Limited has opened today and will remain open until 9 July 2025. The company has fixed the Travel Food Services IPO price band from ₹1045 to ₹1100 per equity share. The book build issue is proposed for listing on the NSE and the BSE. The company aims to raise ₹2,000 crore, which is completely offered for sale (OFS). Shares of the company are available in the grey market. According to market observers, Travel Food Services shares are available at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market today.

Advertisement

Travel Food Services IPO subscription status By 10:48 AM on day 1 of bidding, the book build issue had been booked 0.03 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 0.05 times, while the NII segment had been filled 0.02 times.

Top 10 Travel Food Services IPO details 1] Travel Food Services IPO GMP today: According to market observers, Travel Food Services shares are available at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market today.

2] Travel Food Services IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 9 July 2025.

3] Travel Food Services IPO price: The company has fixed the Travel Food Services IPO price band from ₹1045 to ₹1100 per equity share.

Advertisement

4] Travel Food Services IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹2,000 crore through an entirely open-for-sale (OFS) IPO.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

5] Travel Food Services IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one lot comprises 13 company shares.

Advertisement

6] Travel Food Services IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is 10 July 2025.

7] Travel Food Services IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) has been appointed registrar of the public issue.

8] Travel Food Services IPO lead managers: Kotak Mahindra Capital, HSBC Securities, ICICI Securities, and Batlivala & Karani Securities have been appointed lead managers of the public offer.

9] Travel Food Services IPO listing date: The most likely date for Travel Food Services' share listing is 14 July 2025.

Travel Food Services IPO: Apply or not? 10] Travel Food Services IPO review: Ventura Securities has assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, saying, "TFS's revenue increased by 20.9% from FY24 to FY25, reaching ₹1,762.71 crore. EBITDA grew 34% during the same period, rising from ₹549.99 crore in FY24 to ₹676.35 crore in FY25. PAT also grew by 27.3%, increasing from ₹298.12 crore in FY24 to ₹379.66 crore in FY25. TFS operates with zero debt. TFS is expanding into international markets, including Malaysia, Hong Kong, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, leveraging its relationship with SSP Group, a UK-based entity. TFS is also expanding opportunities in expressway travel QSRs."

Advertisement

BP Equities has also assigned a 'subscribe' tag, saying, "The issue is valued at a P/E of 39.9x on the upper price band, based on FY25 earnings, representing a discount to listed QSR companies. Therefore, we recommend a SUBSCRIBE rating for the issue."