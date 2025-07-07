Travel Food Services IPO day 1 Live: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

Travel Food Services IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Travel Food Services Limited has opened today and will remain open until 9 July 2025. The company has fixed the Travel Food Services IPO price band from ₹1045 to ₹1100 per equity share. The book build issue is proposed for listing on the NSE and the BSE. The company aims to raise ₹2,000 crore, which is completely offered for sale (OFS). Shares of the company are available in the grey market. According to market observers, Travel Food Services shares are available at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market today.
By 10:48 AM on day 1 of bidding, the book build issue had been booked 0.03 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 0.05 times, while the NII segment had been filled 0.02 times.
1] Travel Food Services IPO GMP today: According to market observers, Travel Food Services shares are available at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market today.
2] Travel Food Services IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 9 July 2025.
3] Travel Food Services IPO price: The company has fixed the Travel Food Services IPO price band from ₹1045 to ₹1100 per equity share.
4] Travel Food Services IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹2,000 crore through an entirely open-for-sale (OFS) IPO.
5] Travel Food Services IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one lot comprises 13 company shares.
6] Travel Food Services IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is 10 July 2025.
7] Travel Food Services IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) has been appointed registrar of the public issue.
8] Travel Food Services IPO lead managers: Kotak Mahindra Capital, HSBC Securities, ICICI Securities, and Batlivala & Karani Securities have been appointed lead managers of the public offer.
9] Travel Food Services IPO listing date: The most likely date for Travel Food Services' share listing is 14 July 2025.
10] Travel Food Services IPO review: Ventura Securities has assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, saying, "TFS's revenue increased by 20.9% from FY24 to FY25, reaching ₹1,762.71 crore. EBITDA grew 34% during the same period, rising from ₹549.99 crore in FY24 to ₹676.35 crore in FY25. PAT also grew by 27.3%, increasing from ₹298.12 crore in FY24 to ₹379.66 crore in FY25. TFS operates with zero debt. TFS is expanding into international markets, including Malaysia, Hong Kong, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, leveraging its relationship with SSP Group, a UK-based entity. TFS is also expanding opportunities in expressway travel QSRs."
BP Equities has also assigned a 'subscribe' tag, saying, "The issue is valued at a P/E of 39.9x on the upper price band, based on FY25 earnings, representing a discount to listed QSR companies. Therefore, we recommend a SUBSCRIBE rating for the issue."
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.