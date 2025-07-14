Travel Food Services IPO listing date today. Here’s what GMP, experts signal on share debut

Travel Food Services IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Monday, July 14) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. According to details on the BSE website, Travel Food Services share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Monday's trades. Travel Food Services share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

As per a notification from BSE, Trading Members of the exchange are hereby advised that starting Monday, July 14, 2025, the equity shares of Travel Food Services will be listed and authorised for trading on the exchange as part of the 'B' Group of Securities.

Travel Food Services IPO allotment was finalised on Thursday, July 10. The crediting of shares to demat accounts for individuals who have been granted shares took place on Friday, July 11. Further, on Friday it also marked the completion of the process of returning shares to individuals who have not yet received them. With strong support from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and non institutional investors (NIIS), Travel Food Services IPO subscription status was 2.88 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday, July 9 as per BSE data.

"What stands out is its strong institutional traction—anchored investments and robust QIB subscription highlight market confidence in its growth and margin profile. While retail interest has been subdued, the IPO is drawing attention from seasoned investors seeking premium travel-linked infrastructure assets," said, Siddharth Tyagi, Senior Research Analyst, INVasset PMS.

Travel Food Services IPO listing price prediction Gaurav Goel, Founder & Director at Fynocrat Technologies said that The Travel Food Services IPO was subscribed 3.03 times overall, with strong demand from QIBs (8.10x), while NII and retail segments saw lower interest at 1.67x and 0.73x respectively. The current GMP stands at ₹42, implying a marginal 3.8% listing gain, reflecting subdued market enthusiasm, possibly owing to the 100% Offer for Sale (OFS) structure, which doesn’t infuse fresh capital into the company.

Similarly, Mahesh M.Ojha, AVP Research and BD, Hensex Securities Pvt Ltd, also expects 3-5% listing gain.

“Investor who applied for long term view can hold however, investor who applied for short term can book listing gain,” added Ojha.

Travel Food Services IPO GMP today Travel Food Services IPO GMP today or Travel Food Services IPO grey market premium is +25. This indicates Travel Food Services' share price was trading at a premium of ₹25 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Travel Food Services share price was indicated at ₹1,125 apiece, which is 2.27% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,100.

Following the past 17 sessions of grey market activities, the present GMP ( ₹25) is indicating a trend towards the lower end. The lowest recorded GMP is ₹0.00, while the highest is ₹92, as reported by experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.