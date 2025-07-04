Travel Food Services IPO is ready for boarding. Is this your destination for returns?
Mayur Bhalerao 4 min read 04 Jul 2025, 04:47 PM IST
Travel Food Services eyes the public markets with a ₹2,000 crore offering. But its main challenge is to sustain its sky-high margins in a competitive landscape.
Travel Food Services Ltd (TFS), which operates quick-service restaurants (travel QSR) and lounges in Indian airports, is making its market debut on Monday at a price band of ₹1,045– ₹1,100 per share.
