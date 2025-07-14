Travel Food Services share price Live: Stock makes a lukewarm debut, opens with 2.27% premium at ₹1,125 on NSE

Travel Food Services share price made a lukewarm debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Travel Food Services share price opened at ₹1,125 per share, 2.27% higher than the issue price of ₹1,100. On BSE, Travel Food Services share price today opened at ₹1,126.20 apiece, up 2.38% than the issue price.

Shares of Travel Food Services Ltd made its debut in the Indian stock market today. Travel Food Services IPO listing was scheduled at 10:00 IST on the bourses today (Monday, July 14). Travel Food Services shares was part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS), as per BSE notice. Experts predicted that the Travel Food Services IPO expected listing price is likely to see slight gains compared to its issue price. Travel Food Services IPO allotment status was finalised on Thursday, July 10.

Travel Food Services IPO opened for subscription on Monday, July 7 and closed on Wednesday, July 9. Travel Food Services IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 2.88 times. The company fixed a price band of ₹1,045 to ₹1,100 per share for its IPO.

Travel Food Services established its inaugural travel quick-service restaurant (QSR) in 2009. It is backed by SSP Group plc (SSP) along with its affiliates, including SSP Group Holdings Ltd, SSP Financing Ltd, SSP Asia Pacific Holdings Ltd, and the Kapur Family Trust, Varun Kapur, and Karan Kapur.

Based in Mumbai, Travel Food Services boasts a varied lineup of food and beverage (F&B) concepts, which encompasses fast food, cafes, bakeries, food courts, and bars, mainly situated in airports and select highway locations.

As of June 30, 2024, the company operates in 14 airports across India, including key hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai, as well as three airports in Malaysia.

Travel Food Services share price Live: IPO listing Travel Food Services share price made a lukewarm debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Travel Food Services share price opened at ₹1,125 per share, 2.27% higher than the issue price of ₹1,100. On BSE, Travel Food Services share price today opened at ₹1,126.20 apiece, up 2.38% than the issue price.

Travel Food Services share price Live: All you need to know about listing According to details on the BSE website, Travel Food Services share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Monday's trades.

As per a notification from BSE, Trading Members of the exchange are hereby advised that starting Monday, July 14, 2025, the equity shares of Travel Food Services will be listed and authorised for trading on the exchange as part of the 'B' Group of Securities.

Travel Food Services share price Live: Check out expert views on listing Gaurav Goel, Founder & Director at Fynocrat Technologies said that The Travel Food Services IPO was subscribed 3.03 times overall, with strong demand from QIBs (8.10x), while NII and retail segments saw lower interest at 1.67x and 0.73x respectively. The current GMP stands at ₹42, implying a marginal 3.8% listing gain, reflecting subdued market enthusiasm, possibly owing to the 100% Offer for Sale (OFS) structure, which doesn’t infuse fresh capital into the company.

Similarly, Mahesh M.Ojha, AVP Research and BD, Hensex Securities Pvt Ltd, also expects 3-5% listing gain.

“Investor who applied for long term view can hold however, investor who applied for short term can book listing gain,” added Ojha.

Also Read | Travel Food Services IPO listing on July 14:Here’s what GMP hints ahead of debut

Travel Food Services share price Live: Here's what GMP hints ahead of listing Travel Food Services IPO GMP today or Travel Food Services IPO grey market premium is +25. This indicates Travel Food Services' share price was trading at a premium of ₹25 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Travel Food Services share price was indicated at ₹1,125 apiece, which is 2.27% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,100.

After analyzing the grey market activities from the last 18 sessions, the present GMP ( ₹25) indicates a trend towards declining values. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP reached is ₹92, as per the experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.