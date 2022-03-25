Travel portal Yatra files for 1,000 crore public offer

“In the six months to September 2021, from B2B businesses and in fiscals 2021, 2020, and 2019, we generated 66.22%, 71.19%, 38.82%, and 40.83%, of our revenues from operations from air ticketing, 17.73%, 12.48%, 45.66%, and 47.39% of our revenues from hotels and packages and 16.05%, 16.33%, 15.52% and 11.78% of our revenues from operations from the sale of other services," the company said in its draft prospectus. Investment banks SBI Capital, DAM Capital and IIFL Securities are advising the company on its share sale.