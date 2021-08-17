Travel tech services firm Rategain files for IPO

As of 30 June, the company served over 1,400 customers including eight global Fortune 500 companies. Its customers include Six Continents Hotels, Inc., an InterContinental Hotels Group company; Kessler Collection, a luxury hotel chain; Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd and Oyo Hotels and Homes Pvt Ltd. It also counts 1,186 large and mid-size hotel chains, 104 travel partners including airlines, car rental companies and large cruise companies and over 144 distribution partners including OTAs such as GroupOn and distribution companies such as Sabre GLBL Inc., in over 110 countries as its customers, as of June 30, 2021.