Travel tech services firm RateGain's IPO to open on 7 December

Rategain’s revenue fell to ₹250.7 crore in FY21 due to the impact of covid-19 on the travel industry. It reported a revenue of ₹398.7 crore in the year before that. It reported a loss of ₹27.8 crore in FY21, against a loss of ₹12.8 crore in the previous fiscal. The company had reported a profit of ₹11.5 crore in FY19 on a revenue of Rs261.5 crore.