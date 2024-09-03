Travels & Rentals IPO allotment is expected to be finalized today, September 3. The IPO saw a strong subscription of 608 times, with shares to be listed on BSE SME on September 5, 2024.

Travels & Rentals IPO allotment status: After a solid subscription of the ₹12.24 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Travels & Rentals, the focus is now on the share allotment, which is expected to be finalised today (September 3). The Travels & Rentals IPO, a fresh issue of 30.6 lakh shares with a price of ₹40 per share, opened for subscription on Thursday, August 29, and concluded on Monday, September 2.

Shares of the company are expected to be listed on the BSE SME on Thursday, September 5, 2024.

The company, a complete travel solution provider, intends to use the net proceeds of the issue to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The IPO witnessed a solid subscription of 608 times, receiving bids for 176.9 crore shares against 29.07 offered. The retail investor segment was subscribed 430 times, with bids for 62.5 crore shares against 14.54 lakh shares offered.

The Travels & Rentals IPO share allotment process is expected to be finalised today, after which allottees may expect the shares credited to their demat accounts on the next working day, Wednesday, September 4. Investors who placed their bets on this IPO but failed to get the share allotment will get the refund on the same day (Wednesday).

How to check Travels & Rentals IPO share allotment status? One can check the Travels & Rentals IPO share allotment status online either on the website of the registrar of the issue or on the BSE website. Cameo Corporate Services Limited was the registrar for Travels & Rentals IPO.

How to check Travels & Rentals IPO share allotment status on the registrar's website Step 1: Log in to the IPO registrar's website by opening this link: https://ipo.cameoindia.com/

Step 2: On the first page, you will find three links. Click on any one of them.

Step 3: Choose Travels & Rentals IPO from the "Select Company" dropdown

Step 4: Select one option among Client-ID or Application No. or PAN in the "Select a Type" selection box

Step 5: Enter the details as per the option selected in the "Value" section

Step 6: Enter the Captcha code and click on 'Submit'

Your Travels & Rentals IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen if the share allotment has been finalised.

How to check Travels & Rentals IPO share allotment status on the BSE website Step 1: Go to the BSE's allotment page through this link: https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx

Step 2: Select 'Equity' in the 'Issue Type' section.

Step 3: From the drop-down menu, pick the IPO under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN.

Travels & Rentals IPO GMP The last GMP (grey market premium) of Travels & Rentals IPO was +22 on Tuesday, as per investorgain.com. This implies that Travels & Rentals' share price is offered at a premium of ₹22. As the price band of the IPO is ₹40, the last GMP indicates the estimated listing price of the stock at ₹62, at a premium of 55 per cent.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.