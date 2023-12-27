Trident Techlabs IPO allotment date to be finalised; Here’s how to check status
To verify the allotment status, investors can go to the BSE platform or visit the registrar's website.
The initial public offering of Trident Techlab received strong response from investors on Tuesday, December 26, as the issue was subscribed 502.64 times on the third and final day of bidding. Trident Techlabs opened for subscription on December 21 and closes on Tuesday, December 26.
