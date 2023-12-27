Trident Techlabs IPO allotment date to be finalised; Here’s how to check status

The initial public offering of Trident Techlab received strong response from investors on Tuesday, December 26, as the issue was subscribed 502.64 times on the third and final day of bidding. Trident Techlabs opened for subscription on December 21 and closes on Tuesday, December 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The allotment of Trident Techlab is likely to be finalised on Wednesday, December 27. On the allotment date, investors will be informed about the number of shares allocated to them in comparison to the bids they placed. To verify the allotment status, investors can go to the BSE platform or visit the registrar's website.

Trident Techlabs IPO GMP Today Trident Techlabs GMP today or grey market premium is ₹45. This indicates Trident Techlabs share price were trading at a premium of ₹45 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to investorgain.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of ₹80 apiece, which is 128.57 percent higher than the IPO price of ₹35.

According to investorgain.com, the lowest GMP is Re 0, while the highest GMP is ₹45. 'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Trident Techlabs IPO Subscription Status Trident Techlabs IPO has received bids for 2,30,21,00,000 shares against 45,80,000 shares on the offer, according to NSE data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trident Techlabs has reserved not more than 33.8 per cent of the shares in the public issue for retail investors, not less than 14.5 per cent for NIIs, not less than 17.55 per cent for QIBs, not less than 7.86 per cent for market maker, and not less than 26.29 per cent for the anchor investors.

On the third and final day, the portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed over 1,000 times. Trident Techlabs IPOs' retail investors' portion received bids for 1,63,99,96,000 shares against 15,48,000 shares on offer for this segment.

The portion reserved for NIIs was subscribed over 800 times. Trident Techlabs IPOs' NII portion received bids for 56,73,04,000 shares against 6,64,000 shares on offer for the segment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s how to check allotment status of Trident Techlabs IPO on BSE — Once Trident Techlabs IPO allotment status is announced, one will be able to check allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official registrar's website.

Open BSE website on any electronic device. Select the issue name, i.e. company's name in the drop down. Enter either application number or PAN Card to check the allotment status. After entering application number/PAN Card number, click on submit. Investors can check Trident Techlabs IPO allotment status on the official registrar website for IPO, Maashitla Securities Private Limited.

How to check Trident Techlabs IPO Allotment Status on Maashitla Securities Private Limited? Navigate to the official website of Maashitla Securities Private Limited at https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues. From the Public Issues page, choose "Trident Techlabs Limited" from the available options in the drop-down menu. Enter either your PAN number or Demat Account Number as prompted. Click the "SUBMIT" button to proceed. For your records, you may download or print the allotment status after completion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

