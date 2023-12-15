Trident Techlabs IPO announces price band at ₹33-35 per share: GMP, key dates, more
Trident Techlabs IPO price band is set in the range of ₹33 to ₹35. The IPO will open for subscription on December 21 and close on December 26. The lot size is 4,000 shares.
Trident Techlabs IPO price band is set in the range of ₹33 to ₹35. Trident Techlabs IPO will open for subscription on Thursday, December 21, and will close on Tuesday, December 26. Trident Techlabs IPO lot size 4,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 4,000 shares and in multiples thereof. The allocation to anchor investors for Trident Techlabs IPO is scheduled to take place Wednesday, December 20. The cap price is 3.5 times of the face value of the equity shares. The price/earnings ratio based on diluted EPS for the year ended March 2023 for the company at the upper end of the price band is 7.42.
