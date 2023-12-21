Trident Techlabs IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details
Trident Techlabs IPO: Trident Techlabs IPO has received bids for 11,61,96,000 shares against 30,16,000 shares on the offer.
Trident Techlabs IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) Trident Techlabs received strong response from investors on Thursday, December 21, as the issue was subscribed 38.53 per cent on the first day of bidding. Trident Techlabs opened for subscription today and will close on Tuesday, December 26.
