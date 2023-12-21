Trident Techlabs IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details

Trident Techlabs IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) Trident Techlabs received strong response from investors on Thursday, December 21, as the issue was subscribed 38.53 per cent on the first day of bidding. Trident Techlabs opened for subscription today and will close on Tuesday, December 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trident Techlabs IPO received overwhelming response from retail investors, non-institutional investors (NIIs) and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) on day one. All three portions were fully subscribed on the first day.

Trident Techlabs provides technology-based solutions to the aerospace, defence, automotive, telecommunications, semiconductor, and power distribution industries. The company has two verticals - engineering solutions and power system solutions.

Trident Techlabs IPO Subscription Status Trident Techlabs IPO has received bids for 11,61,96,000 shares against 30,16,000 shares on the offer, at 19:30 IST, according to data from chittorgarh.com.

Trident Techlabs has reserved not more than 33.8 per cent of the shares in the public issue for retail investors, not less than 14.5 per cent for NIIs, not less than 17.55 per cent for QIBs, not less than 7.86 per cent for market maker, and not less than 26.29 per cent for the anchor investors.

On the first day, the portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 67.20 times. Trident Techlabs IPOs' retail investors' portion received bids for 10,40,28,000 shares against 15,48,000 shares on offer for this segment.

The portion reserved for NIIs was subscribed 17.05 times. Trident Techlabs IPOs' NII portion received bids for 1,13,24,000 shares against 6,64,000 shares on offer for the segment.

The portion reserved for QIBs was subscribed 1.05 times. Trident Techlabs IPOs' QIB portion received bids for 8,44,000 shares against 8,04,000 shares on offer for the segment.

Trident Techlabs IPO Details Trident Techlabs is a book-built issue of ₹16.03 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 45.8 lakh shares. Trident Techlabs IPO price band is set at ₹33 to ₹35 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 4000 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹140,000.

GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Trident Techlabs IPO, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Trident Techlabs IPO is Giriraj Stock Broking.

The company has raised over ₹4.21 crore from two anchor investors Chhattisgarh Investment Limited and Rajasthan Global Securities Private Limited. The promoters of the company are Sukesh Chandra Naithani and Praveen Kapoor.

The company proposed to utilise the net proceeds in consulting and technical services in system-level electronic design, chip-level electronic design, embedded design, hydraulic/pneumatic systems, system modelling, reliability and quality, design automation, power electronics, PCB design, and electromagnetic simulations.

Trident Techlabs IPO GMP Today Trident Techlabs GMP today or grey market premium is ₹40. This indicates Trident Techlabs share price were trading at a premium of ₹40 in the grey market on Thursday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of ₹75 apiece, which is 114.29 per cent higher than the IPO price of ₹35.

According to investorgain.com, the lowest GMP is Re 0, while the highest GMP is ₹45. 'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

