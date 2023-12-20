Trident Techlabs IPO to open on December 21; Know price band, issue size, date, GMP and other details
Trident Techlabs IPO price band is set at ₹33 to ₹35 per share. It is a book-built issue of ₹16.03 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 45.8 lakh shares.
Trident Techlabs, which provides technology-based solutions to the aerospace, defence, automotive, telecommunications, semiconductor, and power distribution industries, will open for subscription on December 21, 2023 and close on December 26, 2023.
