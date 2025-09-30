Trualt Bioenergy IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Trualt Bioenergy IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of biofuels producer Trualt Bioenergy Ltd received stellar demand from investors. As the bidding has ended, focus now shifts towards Trualt Bioenergy IPO allotment date, which is likely today.

The public issue was open from September 25 to 29, and Trualt Bioenergy IPO allotment date is likely today, 30 September 2025. Trualt Bioenergy IPO listing date is October 6, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company will finalise the Trualt Bioenergy IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is finalised, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on October 1, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful applicants on the same day.

Investors can check Trualt Bioenergy IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the Urban Company IPO registrar.

To check Trualt Bioenergy IPO allotment status online, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Trualt Bioenergy IPO allotment status online.

Trualt Bioenergy IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Trualt Bioenergy Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Trualt Bioenergy IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Trualt Bioenergy IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Trualt Bioenergy Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Trualt Bioenergy IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Trualt Bioenergy IPO Allotment Status Check Bigshare Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of Bigshare Services here - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

Step 2] Select ‘Trualt Bioenergy Limited’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Trualt Bioenergy IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Trualt Bioenergy IPO GMP The trends for Trualt Bioenergy shares remain strong in the unlisted market with a robust grey market premium (GMP). Trualt Bioenergy IPO GMP today is ₹107 per share, market observers said. This indicates that in the grey market, Trualt Bioenergy shares are trading higher by ₹107 apiece than their issue price.

Trualt Bioenergy IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹603 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 22% to the issue price of ₹496 per share.

Trualt Bioenergy IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The mainboard IPO was open for subscription on Thursday, September 25, and will close on Monday, September 29. Trualt Bioenergy IPO allotment date is likely today, September 30, and the IPO listing date is October 3. Trualt Bioenergy shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹839.28 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.51 crore shares worth ₹750 crore, and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 18 lakh shares aggregating to ₹89.28 crore. Trualt Bioenergy IPO price band was ₹472 to ₹496 per share.

Trualt Bioenergy IPO has been subscribed 71.92 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail investors category was booked 11 times, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 98.56 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 159.22 times subscription.

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is Trualt Bioenergy IPO registrar.

