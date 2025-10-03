Trualt Bioenergy share price makes a positive debut, opens with 10% premium at ₹545.40 apiece on NSE

Trualt Bioenergy share price made a bumper debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Trualt Bioenergy share price opened at ₹545.40 per share, 10% higher than the issue price of ₹496. On BSE, Trualt Bioenergy share price today opened at ₹550 apiece, up 11% than the issue price.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Trualt Bioenergy had a subscription period that ran from Thursday, September 25 until Monday, September 29. With a face value of ₹10, shares in the Trualt Bioenergy IPO are priced between ₹472 and ₹496. At least 30 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. Trualt Bioenergy IPO subscription status was 71.92 times on the last day of bidding.

TruAlt Bioenergy, headquartered in Bengaluru, is a leading biofuels producer with a primary focus on ethanol production. The company is expanding its operations into new areas, particularly second-generation (2G) ethanol, leveraging surplus bagasse— a byproduct from sugar manufacturing—as a raw material.

The business performance of TruAlt is heavily influenced by the availability and pricing of key raw materials, such as sugar syrup and molasses. To reduce its dependence on these seasonal resources, the company is making strides towards increasing the production of grain-based ethanol, which may provide a more stable supply chain.

TruAlt Bioenergy IPO GMP today TruAlt Bioenergy IPO GMP today is ₹85. This indicates TruAlt Bioenergy share price is trading at a premium of ₹85 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of TruAlt Bioenergy is indicated at ₹581 apiece, which is 17.14% higher than the IPO price of ₹496.

According to the activities in the grey market over the past 14 sessions, today's IPO GMP is trending upward and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹109, as per expert analysis.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

TruAlt Bioenergy IPO details The TruAlt Bioenergy IPO includes a new share issuance amounting to ₹750 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 18 lakh shares priced at ₹89.28 crore at the upper limit, provided by the promoters. This results in a total offering size of ₹839.38 crore.

The proceeds from the new share issuance will be utilized for establishing multi-feed stock operations, paying down debt, and funding general corporate activities.

The book-running lead managers for this public offering are DAM Capital Advisors and SBI Capital Markets.

