Trualt Bioenergy IPO listing date in focus: Here’s what GMP signals about debut of shares

Trualt Bioenergy IPO Listing: The equity shares of biofuels producer Trualt Bioenergy Ltd will make their stock market debut on Friday, after its initial public offering (IPO) received robust demand. Trualt Bioenergy IPO listing date is 3 October 2025, and the stock will be listed on both the stock exchanges.

The public issue was open from September 25 to 29, while the IPO allotment date was September 30. Trualt Bioenergy IPO listing date is October 3, Friday, and the Trualt Bioenergy shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

“Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of TRUALT BIOENERGY LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course,” said a notice on the BSE.

Ahead of the Trualt Bioenergy IPO listing, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price.

Here’s what Trualt Bioenergy IPO GMP ahead of listing signals:

Trualt Bioenergy IPO GMP Today Trualt Bioenergy shares are commanding a strong grey market premium ahead of listing. Trualt Bioenergy IPO GMP today is ₹90 per share, market observers said. This indicates that in the grey market, Trualt Bioenergy shares are trading higher by ₹90 apiece than their issue price.

Trualt Bioenergy IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹586 apiece, which is at a premium of over 18% to the issue price of ₹496 per share.

Trualt Bioenergy IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from Thursday, September 25, to Monday, September 29, while the IPO allotment date was September 30. Trualt Bioenergy IPO listing date is October 3, and Trualt Bioenergy shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹839.28 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.51 crore shares worth ₹750 crore, and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 18 lakh shares aggregating to ₹89.28 crore. Trualt Bioenergy IPO price band was ₹472 to ₹496 per share.

Trualt Bioenergy IPO has been subscribed 71.92 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail investors category was booked 11 times, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 98.56 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 159.22 times subscription.

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is Trualt Bioenergy IPO registrar.