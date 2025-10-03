Trualt Bioenergy IPO listing date today; GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares in stock market today

Trualt Bioenergy IPO Listing: Trualt Bioenergy shares will be listed in the Indian stock market today, Friday, after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand. Trualt Bioenergy IPO listing date is 3 October 2025, and the stock will be listed on both the stock exchanges.

Advertisement

The public issue was open for subscription from September 25 to 29, while the IPO allotment date was September 30. Trualt Bioenergy IPO listing date is today, October 3, Friday, and the Trualt Bioenergy shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Friday, October 3, 2025, the equity shares of TRUALT BIOENERGY LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B ' Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the above mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Friday, October 3, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading at 10:00 AM.

Advertisement

Ahead of the Trualt Bioenergy IPO listing, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. Trualt Bioenergy IPO GMP today and analysts indicate a strong debut of shares.

Here’s what Trualt Bioenergy IPO GMP ahead of listing signals:

Trualt Bioenergy IPO GMP Today Trualt Bioenergy shares are showing a strong trend in the grey market. According to analysts, Trualt Bioenergy shares are commanding more than 18% GMP. Trualt Bioenergy IPO GMP today is ₹90 per share, market observers said. This indicates that in the grey market, Trualt Bioenergy shares are trading higher by ₹90 apiece than their issue price.

Trualt Bioenergy IPO Listing Price Trualt Bioenergy IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹586 apiece, which is at a premium of over 18% to the issue price of ₹496 per share.

Advertisement

Analysts also expect Trualt Bioenergy shares to list at a strong premium in the stock market today.

“At the upper price band, Trualt Bioenergy IPO was valued at around 23–24x FY25 earnings and 2.2x sales, fair when compared with specialty processors but richer than commodity sugar peers. Near-term listing gains hinges on subscription traction and sector sentiment, but long-term investors may find comfort in TruAlt’s scale, policy tailwinds, and steady deleveraging. Sustaining margins above 16% and reducing leverage further will be key to re-rating,” Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVAsset PMS.

Also Read | Tata Capital IPO: 10 key risks you should know about before investing

Trualt Bioenergy IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue was open for subscription from Thursday, September 25, to Monday, September 29, while the IPO allotment date was September 30. Trualt Bioenergy IPO listing date is October 3, and Trualt Bioenergy shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Advertisement

Trualt Bioenergy IPO price band was ₹472 to ₹496 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹839.28 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.51 crore shares worth ₹750 crore, and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 18 lakh shares aggregating to ₹89.28 crore.

Trualt Bioenergy IPO has been subscribed 71.92 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail investors category was booked 11 times, and the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 98.56 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 159.22 times subscription.

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is Trualt Bioenergy IPO registrar.

Advertisement